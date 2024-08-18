Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $52,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

