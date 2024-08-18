Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Marriott International worth $136,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.56. 1,005,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

