Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,600 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Edison International worth $66,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,339. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

