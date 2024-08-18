Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GRMN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $172.06. 728,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,055. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.