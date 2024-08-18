Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 814 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. 1,257,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

