Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 6,742 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

