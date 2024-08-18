Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 383 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $332.05. 620,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.32.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

