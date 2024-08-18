Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,973 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $335,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

