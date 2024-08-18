Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

