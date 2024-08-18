Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $828.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,801. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $781.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.49.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $877.79.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

