Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,845. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

