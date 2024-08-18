Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.52 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.17. 3,222,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,301. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

