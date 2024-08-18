Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

