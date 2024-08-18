Stride (STRD) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Stride has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $48.79 million and approximately $30,785.75 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.54234492 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,060.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

