Streakk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82,171.76 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $82,171.76 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00826533 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

