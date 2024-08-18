Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,800.15

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $38,800.15 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.16 or 0.04457223 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00035505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.