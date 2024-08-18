STP Price Hits $0.0400 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, STP has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $77.73 million and $3.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04005777 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,488,000.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

