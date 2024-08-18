StockNews.com Upgrades Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

