StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex comprises 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

