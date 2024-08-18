StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EDUC stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
