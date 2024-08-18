StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.