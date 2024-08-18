Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

