SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is waypoint wealth counsel’s 7th Largest Position

waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 138,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

