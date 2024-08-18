SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Increased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.74. 2,789,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.38 and its 200 day moving average is $391.21.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

