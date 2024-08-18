SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Decreased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 124,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 3,898,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,853. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

