S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $490.87. 1,012,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,893. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

