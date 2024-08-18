Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 14,161,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

