Solitude Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

