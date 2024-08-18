Solitude Financial Services Has $7.37 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 16,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,186. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.