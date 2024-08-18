Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Tops $148.58 on Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $99.41 million and $136,661.90 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $148.58 or 0.00247835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 771,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 768,534.25434956. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 143.76667741 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $388,742.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

