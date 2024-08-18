Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. Snap-on has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.13 and its 200 day moving average is $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.