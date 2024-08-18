Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.65

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and traded as high as $46.04. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 13,200 shares.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
