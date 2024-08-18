Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $11.78 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,338. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

