Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The firm has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

