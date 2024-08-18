Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. 2,005,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,074. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

