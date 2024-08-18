Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 351 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

