Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

