Sinecera Capital LLC Purchases 3,016 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 20.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.17. 2,571,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.