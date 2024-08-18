Sinecera Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro makes up 2.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000.

IAUM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

