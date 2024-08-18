Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.
Clorox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $145.40. 926,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
