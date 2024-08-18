Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $145.40. 926,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.