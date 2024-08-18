Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $276.04. The stock had a trading volume of 764,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

