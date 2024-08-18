Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,140 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. 6,205,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.