Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.66. 580,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,531. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average is $458.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $507.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

