Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 2,111,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

