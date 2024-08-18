Sidus Space (SIDU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Sidus Space Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

