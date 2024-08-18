Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Grows By 18.3%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.25. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $221.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Hershey by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hershey by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

