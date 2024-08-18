Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Drops By 11.2%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,419 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.25. 160,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

