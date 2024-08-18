Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Expands By 18.7%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 526,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Prudential by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

