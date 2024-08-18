Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rises By 22.7%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 51,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

