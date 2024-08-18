Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increases By 6.6%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.15. 1,725,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.75. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

