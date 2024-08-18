Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Rises By 15.4%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Lotus Technology stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. Lotus Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Lotus Technology
