Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Rises By 15.4%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Lotus Technology stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. Lotus Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.